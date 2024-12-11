Malibu Blaze: Community in Crisis as Wildfire Rages On

A wildfire in Malibu, California, continued to burn out of control on Wednesday, wreaking havoc as it destroyed multiple structures, prompted mass evacuations, and shut schools. The Franklin Fire has ravaged 3,900 acres in the rugged terrain northwest of Los Angeles.

Sparking Monday night, the blaze has already demolished at least seven buildings and damaged eight more, according to a Malibu city statement. The fire's origin is still under investigation, officials reported.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning on Wednesday, citing fierce Santa Ana winds and low humidity. While winds are expected to subside, dry conditions persist, prolonging the threat. Evacuation mandates remain, affecting the 10,000-strong city, with significant road closures including part of the Pacific Coast Highway. The public school system preemptively closed for two days, and California Governor Gavin Newsom announced FEMA support. Pepperdine University reported minimal damage despite initial concerns, easing the tense situation around its campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)