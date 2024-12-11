Kashmir's Winter Wonderland: Snowfall and Rising Temperatures
Kashmir's higher reaches witnessed fresh snowfall, while minimum temperatures rose due to overcast skies across the valley. Despite the increase, temperatures remained below freezing, especially in Srinagar. Weather forecasts predict light rain or snow in higher areas until Thursday, as the region prepares for its harsh 40-day winter period starting December 21.
Kashmir's scenic higher reaches received a fresh blanket of snow on Wednesday, officials reported, with areas like Gulmarg and Sonamarg enveloped in the white flurries.
While minimum temperatures across the valley saw an increase under overcast conditions, they remained stubbornly below freezing, particularly in Srinagar which registered minus 3 degrees Celsius.
The weather office anticipates light precipitation in the region's elevated areas until Thursday, even as the countdown to Kashmir's harshest 40-day winter period, beginning December 21, looms.
