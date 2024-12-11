Kashmir's Winter Wonderland: Snowfall and Rising Temperatures

Kashmir's scenic higher reaches received a fresh blanket of snow on Wednesday, officials reported, with areas like Gulmarg and Sonamarg enveloped in the white flurries.

While minimum temperatures across the valley saw an increase under overcast conditions, they remained stubbornly below freezing, particularly in Srinagar which registered minus 3 degrees Celsius.

The weather office anticipates light precipitation in the region's elevated areas until Thursday, even as the countdown to Kashmir's harshest 40-day winter period, beginning December 21, looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)