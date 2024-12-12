Left Menu

Firefighters Tackle Franklin Fire in Malibu: A Battle Against the Flames

Firefighters made progress on containing the Franklin Fire in Malibu, California, aided by favorable conditions. The fire has scorched over 4,000 acres, prompting evacuations and impacting thousands. Efforts face challenges due to rugged terrain, though no injuries have been reported. The cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters are making strides in containing the Franklin Fire, a wildfire raging in Malibu, California. With favorable weather, they battled to control the blaze that has engulfed over 4,000 acres since it ignited on Monday, leading to mass evacuations and closures.

The challenging terrain northwest of Los Angeles has complicated efforts, but officials noted some progress. Assistant Fire Chief Dusty Martin stated that cooler weather has afforded some success around the perimeter, though complete containment may take several days.

Malibu, home to numerous celebrities, has seen over 22,000 residents impacted. Among them is actor Dick Van Dyke, who safely evacuated with his family. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, and investigations into the fire's cause are ongoing.

