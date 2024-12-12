Left Menu

Kashmir Valley Embraces First Winter Chill with Snowfall

The Kashmir Valley saw its first snowfall of the season, with areas like Gulmarg and Sonamarg experiencing light to moderate snow. This led to the closure of key roadways including the Srinagar-Leh highway. However, night temperatures rose slightly across the valley due to cloud cover.

Kashmir Valley Embraces First Winter Chill with Snowfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir Valley witnessed the season's first snowfall, with areas such as Gulmarg and Sonamarg enjoying a scenic dusting of snow. Light snowfall covered the plains of Shopian, Pulwama, and Baramulla, while higher reaches experienced moderate rain.

The snowfall prompted the closure of major highways, including the Srinagar-Leh stretch, alongside the Bandipora-Gurez and Mughal Roads. Authorities deployed personnel and machinery to clear the roads and ensure the resumption of traffic.

Amidst the snow, residents experienced a slight increase in night temperatures, with Srinagar registering a minimum of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts dry weather until December 20, offering a temporary respite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

