Climate Change's Fierce Grip on Philippine Typhoons

Climate change has heightened the vulnerability of the Philippines to tropical storms, nearly doubling the risk of deadly typhoons due to rising global temperatures. An unprecedented four typhoons in a month were attributed to global warming, with disastrous impacts, including increased storm intensity due to warmer seas.

The Philippines is facing increased vulnerability to tropical storms due to climate change, with rising temperatures nearly doubling the risk of deadly typhoons, according to a new report.

Researchers from the World Weather Attribution group found that four typhoons forming around the Philippines last month were made 70% more likely due to global temperature rises. While cautious attribution to individual events remains, it is agreed that warming oceans are intensifying global rainfall and wind speeds.

The unprecedented sequence of six cyclones hitting the Philippines in October and November highlighted fears that higher sea temperatures are intensifying storm activity. Ben Clarke from Imperial College London warned that further temperature increases could significantly increase storm intensity and frequency.

