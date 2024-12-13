Left Menu

Ancient Connections: From Neanderthals to Dinosaur Auctions and Celestial Discoveries

Recent developments in science include a more precise timeline of Homo sapiens' interbreeding with Neanderthals, insights into how these genes influence human traits, and the upcoming auction of rare Jurassic dinosaur fossils in London. Additionally, the Firefly Sparkle galaxy offers a view of the nascent Milky Way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 02:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New findings in genomics have offered a clearer timeline on when Homo sapiens interbred with Neanderthals, around 47,000 years ago. This genetic exchange has influenced traits such as skin pigmentation, metabolism, and immune response, according to researchers.

Three dinosaur fossils from the Jurassic era are set to be auctioned in London. Christie's will be showcasing an adult and juvenile Allosaurus, expected to fetch between 5 to 8 million pounds, and a Stegosaurus fossil, estimated at 3 to 5 million pounds.

In space exploration, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identified the Firefly Sparkle galaxy, resembling the early Milky Way. This galaxy, from roughly 600 million years post-Big Bang, highlights the formative stages of galaxies.

