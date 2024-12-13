Ancient Connections: From Neanderthals to Dinosaur Auctions and Celestial Discoveries

New findings in genomics have offered a clearer timeline on when Homo sapiens interbred with Neanderthals, around 47,000 years ago. This genetic exchange has influenced traits such as skin pigmentation, metabolism, and immune response, according to researchers.

Three dinosaur fossils from the Jurassic era are set to be auctioned in London. Christie's will be showcasing an adult and juvenile Allosaurus, expected to fetch between 5 to 8 million pounds, and a Stegosaurus fossil, estimated at 3 to 5 million pounds.

In space exploration, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identified the Firefly Sparkle galaxy, resembling the early Milky Way. This galaxy, from roughly 600 million years post-Big Bang, highlights the formative stages of galaxies.

(With inputs from agencies.)