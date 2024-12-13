Left Menu

Leopard Rescue Operation in Thane: A Race Against Time

A leopard trapped in a Thane gutter prompted a rescue operation involving the forest department, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and PAWS. Specialized equipment is being utilized for the rescue, and plans are in place to release the leopard back into the wild. Residents are advised to stay calm and steer clear of the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic incident on Friday morning, a leopard became trapped in a gutter in the Padgha area of Thane's Bhiwandi township, according to official reports.

A collaborative rescue effort is underway, featuring personnel from the forest department, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and the NGO Plants and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS). Specialized tools are being used to free the leopard from the narrow drain, with subsequent plans to release it back into the wild.

Authorities are calling for residents to remain calm and avoid approaching the site during the delicate rescue operation, which is still in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

