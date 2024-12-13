Leopard Rescue Operation in Thane: A Race Against Time

In a dramatic incident on Friday morning, a leopard became trapped in a gutter in the Padgha area of Thane's Bhiwandi township, according to official reports.

A collaborative rescue effort is underway, featuring personnel from the forest department, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and the NGO Plants and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS). Specialized tools are being used to free the leopard from the narrow drain, with subsequent plans to release it back into the wild.

Authorities are calling for residents to remain calm and avoid approaching the site during the delicate rescue operation, which is still in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)