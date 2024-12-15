Left Menu

Accelerated Metro Land Acquisition in Hyderabad's Old City

The Hyderabad Metro rail's land acquisition process in the Old City for the MGBS-Chandrayangutta route is advancing swiftly. Under CM A Revanth Reddy's directive, 1,100 properties are targeted for acquisition, with significant progress made. Compensation for some properties will start soon, ensuring rapid metro construction.

The land acquisition for the Hyderabad Metro rail project in the Old City area, covering a stretch of approximately 7.5 kilometers on the MGBS-Chandrayangutta route, is gaining pace.

Following Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's orders, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) is swiftly working to acquire 1,100 identified affected properties, as stated by Managing Director NVS Reddy.

Collaborating closely with Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durisetty, the process is under constant review. Requisitions for 900 properties have been lodged, with preliminary notifications issued for 800. Initial declarations cover 400 properties, and compensation awards for 200 properties are set for completion soon, enabling prompt demolition work.

