Infrastructural Boost: Himachal's New Development Projects Unveiled

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 31 crore in Solan district's Nalagarh constituency. Key projects include a Rs 7.24 crore drinking water scheme, seven tube wells, and three bridges. Two ambulances were also flagged off for the District Red Cross Society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:48 IST
In a significant move to bolster infrastructural development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu marked a new phase of progress by inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects worth Rs 31 crore in the Nalagarh Assembly constituency of Solan district.

Among the projects is a notable drinking water scheme designed to aid the villages of Mittian, Behli, Khaller, and adjoining areas, constructed at a cost of Rs 7.24 crore. Additionally, Sukhu launched seven tube wells for Rs 5.22 crore and enhancement projects for existing drinking water schemes.

The Chief Minister's commitment to the state's growth is further symbolized by the initiation of bridge construction projects, including the Kotla Kalan Bridge. Showing gratitude towards altruism, he also flagged off two ambulances donated to the District Red Cross Society, acknowledging the donors' generous gestures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

