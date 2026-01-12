Left Menu

Nightclub Fire Tragedy Sparks Chaos in Goa Assembly

The Goa legislative assembly witnessed a tumultuous start to its winter session as Opposition MLAs disrupted Governor P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju's address. They demanded accountability for the recent nightclub fire tragedy that resulted in 25 deaths. Security escorted oppositional members out, as calls for justice persisted.

Chaos erupted on the opening day of Goa's winter legislative session, following a nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives last month. Opposition MLAs interrupted Governor P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju's address, demanding a statement on the tragedy.

Amidst heightened tensions, the assembly was forced into disarray as seven members of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Forward Party, and Revolutionary Goans Party staged a protest. They were eventually escorted out by security personnel, after Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao insisted on government accountability.

Despite the disruptions, the session proceeded, scheduled to conclude on January 16, as cries for justice filled the hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

