Frigid Temperatures Grip Haryana and Punjab

On Monday, biting cold weather continued to dominate Haryana and Punjab, with significant temperature drops recorded across the region. Faridkot and Hisar, notably, plummeted to a frigid 0.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Pathankot shivered at 2.3 degrees, while Amritsar wasn't far behind at 2.4 degrees. Meanwhile, Gurdaspur and Bathinda saw the mercury dip to 3 and 3.2 degrees, respectively.

In other parts, Ludhiana and Patiala registered lows of 3.6 degrees and 5.3 degrees Celsius. Across Haryana, Narnaul faced 1.4 degrees, with cold sweeping through Bhiwani, Sirsa, and Karnal as well. Contrasting these lows, Chandigarh's high peaked at 26.1 degrees Celsius, over three notches above normal.

