Frigid Temperatures Grip Haryana and Punjab

Haryana and Punjab experienced cold weather conditions on Monday, with Faridkot and Hisar recording lows of 0.6 degrees Celsius. Other areas like Pathankot, Amritsar, and Narnaul also faced severe chills as temperatures plummeted, showcasing a consistent weather pattern across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, biting cold weather continued to dominate Haryana and Punjab, with significant temperature drops recorded across the region. Faridkot and Hisar, notably, plummeted to a frigid 0.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Pathankot shivered at 2.3 degrees, while Amritsar wasn't far behind at 2.4 degrees. Meanwhile, Gurdaspur and Bathinda saw the mercury dip to 3 and 3.2 degrees, respectively.

In other parts, Ludhiana and Patiala registered lows of 3.6 degrees and 5.3 degrees Celsius. Across Haryana, Narnaul faced 1.4 degrees, with cold sweeping through Bhiwani, Sirsa, and Karnal as well. Contrasting these lows, Chandigarh's high peaked at 26.1 degrees Celsius, over three notches above normal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

