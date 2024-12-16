Telangana Shivers: Cold Wave Grips the Region
Telangana, including Hyderabad, faced cold wave conditions with temperatures dropping to single digits. Adilabad recorded 5.2°C, the lowest, while residents stayed indoors. The IMD predicts continued cold waves in various districts. Traders experienced increased demand for woollen clothing as residents sought warmth.
Several regions in Telangana, notably Hyderabad, woke up to a chilling Monday morning as temperatures dipped into single digits, marking the onset of a cold wave.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported temperatures as low as 5.2 degrees Celsius in Adilabad, with Patancheru, Rajendranagar, and Medak also experiencing significant cold.
Many residents stayed indoors due to harsh conditions, while cold weather apparel saw a surge in sales as people geared up to stay warm.
