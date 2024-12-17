Left Menu

Devastation in Port Vila: A Deadly Quake Strikes Vanuatu

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, causing substantial damage and resulting in at least one fatality. Buildings collapsed, trapping individuals and disrupting communications. Embassies were damaged, and landslides blocked roads, but a tsunami warning was canceled. Authorities are assessing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:21 IST
Devastation in Port Vila: A Deadly Quake Strikes Vanuatu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, faced substantial destruction when a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck on Tuesday. The powerful tremor damaged buildings and vehicles, leaving at least one person dead. The local state broadcaster aired footage showing vehicles crushed under collapsed structures along retail-lined streets.

Social media reports revealed images of shattered windows and crumbled concrete pillars on a building harboring foreign missions, like the U.S., British, French, and New Zealand embassies. A spokesperson for New Zealand's foreign ministry confirmed major damage to their co-located High Commission.

Communication lines across the nation were severed. Journalist Dan McGarry, in Vanuatu, tweeted that police confirmed at least one death and numerous injuries. Roads leading to Port Vila's main port were blocked by landslides, complicating rescue efforts. The U.S. Geological Survey stated the earthquake's depth was 10 km with no tsunami threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024