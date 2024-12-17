Devastation in Port Vila: A Deadly Quake Strikes Vanuatu

Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, faced substantial destruction when a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck on Tuesday. The powerful tremor damaged buildings and vehicles, leaving at least one person dead. The local state broadcaster aired footage showing vehicles crushed under collapsed structures along retail-lined streets.

Social media reports revealed images of shattered windows and crumbled concrete pillars on a building harboring foreign missions, like the U.S., British, French, and New Zealand embassies. A spokesperson for New Zealand's foreign ministry confirmed major damage to their co-located High Commission.

Communication lines across the nation were severed. Journalist Dan McGarry, in Vanuatu, tweeted that police confirmed at least one death and numerous injuries. Roads leading to Port Vila's main port were blocked by landslides, complicating rescue efforts. The U.S. Geological Survey stated the earthquake's depth was 10 km with no tsunami threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)