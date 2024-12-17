Chill Sweeps Maharashtra: Cold Wave Grips the State

A biting cold wave has descended upon Maharashtra, plunging temperatures to single digits across various regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Baramati in Pune recorded a chilling 7.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Pune and Nashik districts saw temperatures dip to 8 degrees Celsius.

Jalgaon's thermometer read 8.3 degrees Celsius, while Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Dharashiv registered 9.4, 10, and 10.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, as reported by the IMD.

Malegaon in Nashik district reported a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Even in the state capital Mumbai, there was a stark temperature difference, with the Santacruz observatory, which represents the suburbs, logging 15 degrees Celsius, in contrast to Colaba in south Mumbai where temperatures reached 20 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)