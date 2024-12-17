Left Menu

Chill Sweeps Maharashtra: Cold Wave Grips the State

Several regions in Maharashtra are experiencing a cold wave, with temperatures dropping to single digits. Baramati in Pune recorded a low of 7.8°C. Mumbai's suburbs saw 15°C, while south Mumbai marked 20°C. Districts like Nashik and Jalgaon also reported chilling temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:37 IST
Chill Sweeps Maharashtra: Cold Wave Grips the State
  • Country:
  • India

A biting cold wave has descended upon Maharashtra, plunging temperatures to single digits across various regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Baramati in Pune recorded a chilling 7.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Pune and Nashik districts saw temperatures dip to 8 degrees Celsius.

Jalgaon's thermometer read 8.3 degrees Celsius, while Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Dharashiv registered 9.4, 10, and 10.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, as reported by the IMD.

Malegaon in Nashik district reported a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Even in the state capital Mumbai, there was a stark temperature difference, with the Santacruz observatory, which represents the suburbs, logging 15 degrees Celsius, in contrast to Colaba in south Mumbai where temperatures reached 20 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024