Seismic Stir: Bajhang's Recurring Quakes Spark Concerns

A mild tremor shook Bajhang district in western Nepal Tuesday evening, with the surrounding areas feeling the quake. Despite its impact, authorities report no immediate damage or loss of life.

The quake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, had its epicenter in the Dhamane area of Talkot Rural Municipality, as recorded at 5.07 pm by the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, Bajhang recorded five of the 16 earthquakes in Nepal this year, with western Nepal experiencing 50 percent of these quakes. Situated in the vulnerable Himalayan seismic zone, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country globally, highlighting the looming threat of a more significant seismic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)