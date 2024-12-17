Left Menu

Seismic Stir: Bajhang's Recurring Quakes Spark Concerns

A mild earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck Bajhang district in western Nepal on Tuesday evening. No damage or casualties were reported. Bajhang, located in the earthquake-prone Himalayan seismic zone, has experienced a series of quakes this year, raising concerns about future seismic activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A mild tremor shook Bajhang district in western Nepal Tuesday evening, with the surrounding areas feeling the quake. Despite its impact, authorities report no immediate damage or loss of life.

The quake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, had its epicenter in the Dhamane area of Talkot Rural Municipality, as recorded at 5.07 pm by the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, Bajhang recorded five of the 16 earthquakes in Nepal this year, with western Nepal experiencing 50 percent of these quakes. Situated in the vulnerable Himalayan seismic zone, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country globally, highlighting the looming threat of a more significant seismic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

