Bihar's Infrastructure Revolution: Paving the Path to Progress
Bihar has undergone a remarkable transformation with a 15-fold increase in data consumption over five years, supported by extensive infrastructure development. The state has expanded electricity generation, constructed roads, bridges, and rail networks, boosting trade and connectivity. Upcoming projects include express highways and gas pipelines, enhancing economic opportunities.
Bihar is experiencing a transformative infrastructure boom, witnessing a 15-fold surge in data consumption over the past five years, according to Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena. This growth comes as the state invests heavily in connectivity, expanding its roads, electricity, and rail networks to foster trade and transport.
The state's infrastructure advancements are striking, with road density now the third largest in India, and electricity generation up from 700 MW to 7,000 MW. The construction of IT parks and upcoming data centers highlights Bihar's technological stride, alongside a comprehensive network of national and state highways, further solidifying its developmental leap.
The government has announced ambitious projects, including four new express highways and extensive bridge constructions over major rivers, narrowing regional divides and fueling economic prosperity. Additionally, its gas pipeline development and telecom advancements signify a forward-looking approach, laying the groundwork for future industrial growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
