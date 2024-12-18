Left Menu

Vanuatu's Quake Catastrophe: A Desperate Race Against Time

A devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu, causing significant loss of life and widespread damage. Rescue efforts are underway, but challenges such as telecommunications breakdown and damaged infrastructure are impeding progress. The full extent of the tragedy remains unclear as search teams continue to find survivors amidst dramatic rescue scenes.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A catastrophic 7.3 magnitude earthquake rocked Vanuatu, claiming at least 14 lives, injuring hundreds, and causing extensive damage, according to officials. The full impact is not yet clear, as search and rescue teams work tirelessly to reach those trapped under debris, while communication lines remain largely down.

Efforts to restore phone services have commenced; however, internet connectivity is still hampered. The earthquake struck at a depth of 57 kilometers near Port Vila, with aftershocks continuing. While a tsunami warning was lifted shortly after the quake, residents are still advised to be vigilant.

Infrastructure damage is severe, with major buildings and bridges compromised and two main water reservoirs destroyed. The national disaster response highlights the need for immediate aid, as embassies were also hit, and international support is being mobilized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

