Vanuatu's Quake Catastrophe: A Desperate Race Against Time

A catastrophic 7.3 magnitude earthquake rocked Vanuatu, claiming at least 14 lives, injuring hundreds, and causing extensive damage, according to officials. The full impact is not yet clear, as search and rescue teams work tirelessly to reach those trapped under debris, while communication lines remain largely down.

Efforts to restore phone services have commenced; however, internet connectivity is still hampered. The earthquake struck at a depth of 57 kilometers near Port Vila, with aftershocks continuing. While a tsunami warning was lifted shortly after the quake, residents are still advised to be vigilant.

Infrastructure damage is severe, with major buildings and bridges compromised and two main water reservoirs destroyed. The national disaster response highlights the need for immediate aid, as embassies were also hit, and international support is being mobilized.

