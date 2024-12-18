Chilling Temperatures Persist Across Punjab and Haryana
Punjab and Haryana continue to suffer from intense cold weather, with Faridkot recording the lowest temperatures at 0.9°C. Pathankot, Bathinda, and other regions also experience severe cold as temperatures plummet across both states, affecting everyday life.
18-12-2024
Punjab and Haryana are in the firm grip of intense cold weather, with Faridkot emerging as the coldest area, clocking a mere 0.9 degrees Celsius, according to officials.
The Meteorological Department reports reveal that Pathankot is also severely cold, with Bathinda and Gurdaspur following closely. Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala also face biting cold.
In Haryana, freezing conditions prevail, particularly in Hisar, Sirsa, and Karnal. Rohtak and Gurugram recorded slightly higher but still chilly temperatures, contributing to the widespread cold wave in the region.
