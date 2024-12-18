Left Menu

Chilling Temperatures Persist Across Punjab and Haryana

Punjab and Haryana continue to suffer from intense cold weather, with Faridkot recording the lowest temperatures at 0.9°C. Pathankot, Bathinda, and other regions also experience severe cold as temperatures plummet across both states, affecting everyday life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:15 IST
Chilling Temperatures Persist Across Punjab and Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab and Haryana are in the firm grip of intense cold weather, with Faridkot emerging as the coldest area, clocking a mere 0.9 degrees Celsius, according to officials.

The Meteorological Department reports reveal that Pathankot is also severely cold, with Bathinda and Gurdaspur following closely. Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala also face biting cold.

In Haryana, freezing conditions prevail, particularly in Hisar, Sirsa, and Karnal. Rohtak and Gurugram recorded slightly higher but still chilly temperatures, contributing to the widespread cold wave in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024