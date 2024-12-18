Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Raises Alarm Over Environmental Impact of Kashmir Development Projects

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti voiced strong concern over the ecological repercussions of development projects in Kashmir. She highlighted potential damage to agricultural lands and forests from projects like the Rajouri-Baramulla highway. Mufti urged balanced growth that doesn't sacrifice environmental integrity.

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday voiced serious concerns about the environmental consequences of certain developmental initiatives in Kashmir. She stressed that growth should not compromise the region's ecological balance and vital resources.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir cited specific projects, including the Rajouri-Baramulla highway, a ring road from Galander to Ganderbal, and a railway line expansion, as posing threats to the land and forests. Huge tracts of agricultural land and numerous trees in these areas face potential destruction, Mufti warned during a press conference.

Raising concerns about proposed satellite townships, Mufti demanded transparency from the government regarding the beneficiaries of such developments. She called for immediate governmental intervention to prevent ecological damage and urged that these projects consider long-term environmental impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

