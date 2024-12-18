Chill Alert: Cold Wave Grips North Interior Karnataka with Unusual Drop in Temperatures

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning about the cold wave conditions persisting in the districts of Bidar, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi in Karnataka. Temperatures are expected to plunge 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal across North Interior Karnataka in the upcoming days.

Residents in these areas should brace themselves for the cold as the dry spell is expected to continue through December 18-22. There may also be instances of shallow fog or mist in isolated locations within interior Karnataka until December 20, further reducing visibility and causing cold discomfort.

To add to the chill, light rain is predicted for December 23-24 in parts of Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara, and Mysuru. However, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka are expected to largely remain dry during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)