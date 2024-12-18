Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: Record Storm Brings Catastrophic Impact to Island

The South-West Indian Ocean (SWIO) cyclone season began with a devastating blow as Cyclone Chido, the third named storm of the season, made a direct hit on the French overseas department of Mayotte on 14 December 2024. This powerful storm has had catastrophic consequences for the island’s population, marking the strongest cyclone to strike Mayotte in at least 90 years.

Cyclone Chido brought sustained winds of over 200 km/h, with gusts reaching more than 225 km/h. The storm also produced torrential rainfall, with 176 mm falling in just 12 hours, and dangerous seas with waves exceeding 5 meters in height. The intensity of the cyclone caused significant structural damage, including the destruction of some of Météo-France's own observation stations.

The powerful storm devastated homes, particularly informal housing structures common on the island, and left hundreds feared dead despite timely warnings issued by Météo-France. The government of France declared national mourning, and an extensive emergency response was launched to assist the affected population.

Rare and Deadly Impact

Chido’s path was particularly unusual as it bypassed the larger island of Madagascar, which typically weakens storms. Instead, it made a direct hit on Mayotte, which, due to its small size and unpreparedness for such intense cyclones, bore the brunt of the storm. This direct impact made Cyclone Chido an extremely rare event, not seen in Mayotte for nearly a century.

Météo-France issued accurate warnings about the storm’s approach, with the first amber alert issued on Friday, 13 December, followed by a red alert and ultimately a rare violet alert on Saturday morning, 14 December. Despite the advanced notice, the cyclone's impact was devastating, with severe damage to infrastructure, widespread flooding, and loss of life.

Cyclone’s Journey and Aftermath

After wreaking havoc in Mayotte, Cyclone Chido continued its path toward Mozambique, making landfall on 15 December. As the storm weakened, it brought heavy rains and adverse weather to both Mozambique and Malawi, further compounding the already strained humanitarian situation in these regions.

While the role of climate change in Cyclone Chido's intensity and trajectory remains uncertain, Météo-France noted that this kind of storm is rare, and further study is needed to determine how climate change might be influencing cyclone patterns. “The impacts of Chido are primarily due to its unusual track and direct impact on Mayotte,” said Météo-France. "Current scientific knowledge does not allow us to draw conclusions about climate change’s role in either the storm's track or intensity."

Forecast for the 2024-2025 Cyclone Season

The South-West Indian Ocean is expected to experience near-normal to above-normal cyclone activity during the 2024-2025 season, with 9 to 13 systems forecasted, of which 4 to 7 may reach tropical cyclone strength. This follows predictions in Météo-France’s seasonal outlook issued in October 2024, which accurately anticipated an early start to the cyclone season, contrary to the usual start of cyclones in January in recent years.

The early onset of the cyclone season serves as a stark reminder of the growing threat posed by extreme weather events in the region, exacerbated by the ongoing challenges posed by climate change. Local and international efforts to enhance resilience and preparedness are critical as the region braces for more storms in the months to come.

Ongoing Relief Efforts

In the wake of Cyclone Chido, relief operations are underway, focusing on emergency shelter, food, and medical support for the affected population in Mayotte. The international community and French authorities continue to mobilize resources to support recovery efforts, aiming to restore infrastructure, provide humanitarian aid, and assist in the long-term rebuilding of the island.

As the season progresses, the global community will need to address the growing threat of climate-related disasters like Cyclone Chido, which are becoming more frequent and intense. Enhanced climate adaptation strategies and sustainable development efforts will be essential in safeguarding vulnerable communities across the region.