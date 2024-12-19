Left Menu

Vanuatu's Fury: Cyclones, Quakes, and Global Solidarity

Vanuatu faces heavy rains and potential cyclonic activity following a devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake that claimed at least 16 lives. International rescue and medical teams, including those from Australia and France, are aiding in recovery efforts amidst disrupted power and communications. Global aid flows in as residents comply with a curfew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:25 IST
Vanuatu's Fury: Cyclones, Quakes, and Global Solidarity

On the Pacific island of Vanuatu, residents are bracing for heavy rains and the potential formation of a cyclone, just days after a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck, killing at least 16 people and causing widespread destruction. Buildings have been damaged, and essential services like power and water have been severely disrupted.

President Nikenike Vurobaravu has urged residents, particularly in landslide-prone areas, to ensure their safety and extend help to each other. The low-pressure system approaching Vanuatu could escalate into a cyclone, posing further threats. International rescue teams from Australia and France have joined local efforts to locate survivors in the rubble of Port Vila.

Tourists scrambled to secure seats on military evacuation flights, with aid pouring in from countries like Australia, New Zealand, and France. Disruptions to communication and power continue to hinder rescue operations, but global solidarity offers Vanuatu a lifeline in this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

