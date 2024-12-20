India Urged to Endorse Fossil Fuel Treaty for Cleaner Future
The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty aims to halt fossil fuel expansion and promote renewables. Harjeet Singh, the global engagement director, highlights India's alignment with the treaty's goals, emphasizing the need for political commitment. The treaty's potential health and environmental benefits were discussed at a recent meeting in Nepal.
The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative, which seeks to curb fossil fuel expansion and encourage renewable energy adoption, finds favor in India according to Harjeet Singh, the global engagement director.
The comments were made during the inaugural Asia meeting of the treaty held in Nepal, attended by representatives from eleven Asian countries. Singh emphasized India's alignment with the treaty, which could aid in tackling shared concerns about rich nations' slower transitions from fossil fuels.
The meeting highlighted the treaty's potential benefits, including on health and environment. Political commitment was underscored as crucial for India to endorse this bold initiative, with Mayor Ashok Kumar Byanju of Dhulikhel, the first South Asian city to adopt it, sharing insights on its local enforcement and impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
