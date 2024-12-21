Unveiling the Hidden Carbon: Technosphere's Contribution to Emissions

A recent study has uncovered that approximately 8.4 billion tonnes of carbon have been stored in man-made products worldwide from 1995 to 2019. These include everyday items such as plastics and infrastructural developments, contributing significantly to what researchers call the 'technosphere.'

The technosphere, encompassing all human-made structures and objects, has seen carbon reserves equivalent to 93 percent of the world's carbon dioxide emissions by 2019. This hidden carbon holds considerable potential for greenhouse gas contributions, according to the University of Groningen's research team in the Netherlands.

To mitigate this impact, the study recommends extending the shelf life of products and improving recycling practices. Klaus Hubacek, senior author and ecological economist, emphasizes the importance of addressing carbon stocks, suggesting that these stocks are growing and are currently ignored at a large scale.

