Unveiling the Hidden Carbon: Technosphere's Contribution to Emissions

A study reveals 8.4 billion tonnes of carbon accumulated in man-made products globally between 1995 and 2019. This 'fossil carbon' stored in the technosphere matches 93% of 2019's CO2 emissions. Researchers suggest increasing product lifespan and recycling to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 09:51 IST
Unveiling the Hidden Carbon: Technosphere's Contribution to Emissions
A recent study has uncovered that approximately 8.4 billion tonnes of carbon have been stored in man-made products worldwide from 1995 to 2019. These include everyday items such as plastics and infrastructural developments, contributing significantly to what researchers call the 'technosphere.'

The technosphere, encompassing all human-made structures and objects, has seen carbon reserves equivalent to 93 percent of the world's carbon dioxide emissions by 2019. This hidden carbon holds considerable potential for greenhouse gas contributions, according to the University of Groningen's research team in the Netherlands.

To mitigate this impact, the study recommends extending the shelf life of products and improving recycling practices. Klaus Hubacek, senior author and ecological economist, emphasizes the importance of addressing carbon stocks, suggesting that these stocks are growing and are currently ignored at a large scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

