Heavy Rainfall in Odisha: Impact and Preparedness Amid Depression Over Bay of Bengal
Most parts of Odisha experienced heavy rainfall due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal. Significant rainfall was recorded in districts like Nayagarh and Jagatsinghpur. The IMD forecasts continued heavy rain and advises fishermen to be cautious. The state government promises compensation for damaged crops.
- Country:
- India
In a weather update, Odisha faced substantial rainfall with a depression intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, resulting in downpours across 26 out of 30 districts. Ranpur in Nayagarh recorded the highest rainfall at 108.4 mm.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting heavy rain in districts including Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada, urging residents to prepare for continued precipitation. Fishermen have been advised to remain cautious due to turbulent sea conditions along parts of the coast.
As farming communities report damage to standing paddy crops, Odisha's Cooperation Minister, Pradeep Bal Samanta, assured compensation for affected farmers. The state's preparatory measures include arrangements to cover vulnerable crops at collection points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- rainfall
- depression
- Bay of Bengal
- IMD
- heavy rain
- fishermen
- compensation
- crops
- weather forecast
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan Navy Captures Indian Fishermen, Boats off Ramanathapuram Coast
Repatriation Relief: Indian Fishermen Return Home from Sri Lanka
Calls for Action: Release of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy
Repatriated: Indian Fishermen Return Home Amid Tensions
IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert: Tamil Nadu Braces for Weather Woes