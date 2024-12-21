Heavy Rainfall in Odisha: Impact and Preparedness Amid Depression Over Bay of Bengal

In a weather update, Odisha faced substantial rainfall with a depression intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, resulting in downpours across 26 out of 30 districts. Ranpur in Nayagarh recorded the highest rainfall at 108.4 mm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting heavy rain in districts including Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada, urging residents to prepare for continued precipitation. Fishermen have been advised to remain cautious due to turbulent sea conditions along parts of the coast.

As farming communities report damage to standing paddy crops, Odisha's Cooperation Minister, Pradeep Bal Samanta, assured compensation for affected farmers. The state's preparatory measures include arrangements to cover vulnerable crops at collection points.

(With inputs from agencies.)