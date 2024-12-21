Left Menu

Odisha's Olive Ridley Mystery: Unraveling Turtle Nesting Patterns

The Odisha government is using satellite telemetry and underwater videography to study Olive Ridley turtles' nesting patterns. Despite a drop in nesting numbers, the exact reasons remain unknown. A high-powered committee aims to understand these fluctuations through a comprehensive three-year study.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:40 IST
Odisha's Olive Ridley Mystery: Unraveling Turtle Nesting Patterns
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has embarked on an innovative path to uncover the mystery behind the fluctuating numbers of Olive Ridley turtles visiting the coast for nesting each year. Satellite telemetry and underwater videography will be key tools in a study aimed at understanding these creatures' behaviors and migrations.

Despite the significant drop from 11.49 lakh turtles in 2022-23 to just 3 lakh in the subsequent year, experts are still puzzled about the underlying causes. A meeting led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja concluded that a comprehensive analysis is essential to solve this ecological puzzle.

The Wildlife Conservation Society of India is set to carry out the three-year study to track the population dynamics of the species along the Odisha coast. Meanwhile, the government pledges continued support and heightened awareness efforts to protect these sea turtles and their habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024