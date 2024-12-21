Odisha's Olive Ridley Mystery: Unraveling Turtle Nesting Patterns

The Odisha government has embarked on an innovative path to uncover the mystery behind the fluctuating numbers of Olive Ridley turtles visiting the coast for nesting each year. Satellite telemetry and underwater videography will be key tools in a study aimed at understanding these creatures' behaviors and migrations.

Despite the significant drop from 11.49 lakh turtles in 2022-23 to just 3 lakh in the subsequent year, experts are still puzzled about the underlying causes. A meeting led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja concluded that a comprehensive analysis is essential to solve this ecological puzzle.

The Wildlife Conservation Society of India is set to carry out the three-year study to track the population dynamics of the species along the Odisha coast. Meanwhile, the government pledges continued support and heightened awareness efforts to protect these sea turtles and their habitats.

