Left Menu

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

An intense bushfire in Victoria's Grampians National Park has triggered evacuation orders for hundreds. The fire, fueled by unburnt vegetation, covers 34,000 hectares and threatens several rural towns. Authorities caution that this could signal a severe bushfire season in Australia, reminiscent of the 2019-2020 crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 22-12-2024 05:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 05:33 IST
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations
  • Country:
  • Australia

An uncontained bushfire in Australia's Victoria state has prompted an urgent evacuation order for hundreds of residents. The blaze, centered in and around Grampians National Park, poses a severe threat, according to the state's emergency services agency. This comes as officials warn of a potentially dangerous bushfire season ahead.

Country Fire Authority deputy chief officer Garry Cook highlighted the challenges faced by firefighters due to the abundant unburnt fuel in the Grampians. Since being ignited by lightning on Tuesday, the fire has expanded to cover 34,000 hectares, or 84,000 acres, prompting authorities to issue evacuation notices to rural towns such as Halls Gap.

In a battle against the blaze, hundreds of firefighters, supported by over 100 tankers and 25 aircraft, have been deployed. Australia may face a perilous bushfire season similar to the devastating 2019-2020 'Black Summer' fires, which destroyed vast areas and claimed 33 lives, officials have warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024