Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

An uncontained bushfire in Australia's Victoria state has prompted an urgent evacuation order for hundreds of residents. The blaze, centered in and around Grampians National Park, poses a severe threat, according to the state's emergency services agency. This comes as officials warn of a potentially dangerous bushfire season ahead.

Country Fire Authority deputy chief officer Garry Cook highlighted the challenges faced by firefighters due to the abundant unburnt fuel in the Grampians. Since being ignited by lightning on Tuesday, the fire has expanded to cover 34,000 hectares, or 84,000 acres, prompting authorities to issue evacuation notices to rural towns such as Halls Gap.

In a battle against the blaze, hundreds of firefighters, supported by over 100 tankers and 25 aircraft, have been deployed. Australia may face a perilous bushfire season similar to the devastating 2019-2020 'Black Summer' fires, which destroyed vast areas and claimed 33 lives, officials have warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)