Odisha Shines in Green Revolution: Second in Forest Cover Growth

Odisha ranks second in India for increasing green cover within recorded forests, per the 2023 India State of Forest Report. The state saw a 118.17 sq km rise in forest area, following Mizoram. Odisha's total forest and tree cover now stands at 37.63% of its geographical area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha has secured the second position nationally for the most significant increase in green cover within recorded forest areas, according to the latest India State of Forest Report-2023.

Biennially published by the Forest Survey of India since 1987, the report details the nation's forest and tree resources. The Union forest minister Bhupender Yadav released the findings on Saturday, highlighting Odisha's impressive gain of 118.17 sq km in recorded forest area. Mizoram leads the pack with an increase of 192.92 sq km.

Odisha's combined forest and tree cover growth was 558.57 sq km, placing it third overall in the country. The state's forest and tree cover now account for 37.63% of its total geographical area. Nationally, there's a net increase of 156.41 sq km in forest cover since 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

