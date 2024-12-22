Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives
Two young men, Danis Alam and Anis Rana, tragically died after a motorcycle accident on a flyover in the city. The pair lost control and struck the guarding wall before falling 100 feet. They succumbed to their injuries at SSKM Trauma Care.
In a tragic accident on Sunday, two young men lost their lives after their motorcycle collided with a flyover's guard wall in the city, according to police reports.
The victims, identified as Danis Alam and Anis Rana from the Bowbazar area, were traveling at high speed when they hit the wall while negotiating a turn on the route from Chingrighata to Park Circus.
Both men, aged around 22-24, fell approximately 100 feet and were pronounced dead at SSKM Trauma Care shortly after the incident, a police officer confirmed.
