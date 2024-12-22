Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives

Two young men, Danis Alam and Anis Rana, tragically died after a motorcycle accident on a flyover in the city. The pair lost control and struck the guarding wall before falling 100 feet. They succumbed to their injuries at SSKM Trauma Care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:37 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Sunday, two young men lost their lives after their motorcycle collided with a flyover's guard wall in the city, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Danis Alam and Anis Rana from the Bowbazar area, were traveling at high speed when they hit the wall while negotiating a turn on the route from Chingrighata to Park Circus.

Both men, aged around 22-24, fell approximately 100 feet and were pronounced dead at SSKM Trauma Care shortly after the incident, a police officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024