Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives

In a tragic accident on Sunday, two young men lost their lives after their motorcycle collided with a flyover's guard wall in the city, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Danis Alam and Anis Rana from the Bowbazar area, were traveling at high speed when they hit the wall while negotiating a turn on the route from Chingrighata to Park Circus.

Both men, aged around 22-24, fell approximately 100 feet and were pronounced dead at SSKM Trauma Care shortly after the incident, a police officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)