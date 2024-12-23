Unyielding Hope: A Mother's Quest After the Tsunami

In Indonesia's Sumatra island, the wreckages of two coast guard ships stand as stark memorials of a tsunami that struck 20 years ago. For Saudah, they are also a poignant reminder of her long-lost son, Muhammad Siddiq.

Saudah, who, like many Indonesians, prefers a single name, has never relinquished hope that Siddiq, who was only six during the catastrophic Indian Ocean tsunami of December 26, 2004, might still be alive. This natural disaster, spawned by a 9.1 magnitude earthquake, claimed around 230,000 lives across multiple countries, leaving a devastating legacy.

Most victims were in Aceh, where Saudah resides. Now 64, she recalls the earthquake's rumble and the chaos that ensued. She held on tightly to Siddiq as they fled; however, a formidable wave swept them away, separating mother and son. Whilst her daughter was likely buried in a mass grave, sightings of Siddiq spark faint hope. Saudah's family remains united in prayer, clinging to visions and dreams where he survives, deeply yearning for his return.

