Rumbling Alert: 5.9 Earthquake Jolts Cuba
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Cuba on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The seismic activity occurred at a depth of 25 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.
An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale shook Cuba on Monday, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The tremor, recorded at a depth of 25 kilometers, created significant concern amongst the island's inhabitants.
Such seismic events highlight the region's vulnerability and the importance of ongoing preparedness efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
