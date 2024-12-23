Left Menu

Rumbling Alert: 5.9 Earthquake Jolts Cuba

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Cuba on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The seismic activity occurred at a depth of 25 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:40 IST
Rumbling Alert: 5.9 Earthquake Jolts Cuba
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale shook Cuba on Monday, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremor, recorded at a depth of 25 kilometers, created significant concern amongst the island's inhabitants.

Such seismic events highlight the region's vulnerability and the importance of ongoing preparedness efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024