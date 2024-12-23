Left Menu

Unearthing History: 500-Year-Old Wooden Shoe Found in Alkmaar

A rare 500-year-old wooden shoe was discovered in Alkmaar, Netherlands, highlighting the widespread use of such footwear historically. The clog, found in a cesspit, dates back to the late 15th century and is made of birch wood. It is one of the few wooden shoes unearthed in Dutch and Belgian excavations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:36 IST
Unearthing History: 500-Year-Old Wooden Shoe Found in Alkmaar

A rare 500-year-old wooden shoe has been unearthed in Alkmaar, Netherlands, adding a new dimension to the understanding of historical Dutch footwear.

The discovery, made in a cesspit used between 1450 and 1558, challenges the perception that wooden shoes were primarily used by farmers. This clog was found in an urban setting, supporting the idea they were part of everyday life across various demographics.

Crafted from birch wood, this shoe is notable for being the first of its type found in the Netherlands and only one of 44 ever uncovered in both the Netherlands and Belgium. Its discovery during construction work further enriches the archaeological narrative of Dutch history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024