Unearthing History: 500-Year-Old Wooden Shoe Found in Alkmaar

A rare 500-year-old wooden shoe has been unearthed in Alkmaar, Netherlands, adding a new dimension to the understanding of historical Dutch footwear.

The discovery, made in a cesspit used between 1450 and 1558, challenges the perception that wooden shoes were primarily used by farmers. This clog was found in an urban setting, supporting the idea they were part of everyday life across various demographics.

Crafted from birch wood, this shoe is notable for being the first of its type found in the Netherlands and only one of 44 ever uncovered in both the Netherlands and Belgium. Its discovery during construction work further enriches the archaeological narrative of Dutch history.

