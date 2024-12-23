Left Menu

Unearthing the Past: Siberia's Frozen Treasure Trove

Researchers have found a remarkably preserved juvenile mammoth in Siberia's thawing permafrost. Recovered from the Batagaika crater, the carcass provides an unprecedented glimpse into prehistoric life. This discovery follows others in the region, including a 32,000-year-old sabre-toothed cat and a 44,000-year-old wolf.

  Russia

In the vast, icy expanses of Siberia, scientists have uncovered the remarkably intact remains of a juvenile mammoth from thawing permafrost, estimated to be over 50,000 years old. The mammoth, extracted from the Batagaika crater—a massive depression expanding due to climate change—resembles a small elephant and offers a rare window into the prehistoric past.

The carcass, weighing more than 110 kilograms, was carefully retrieved using an improvised stretcher by researchers, including Maxim Cherpasov from the Lazarev Mammoth Museum Laboratory in Yakutsk. The mammoth's preservation level dazzles scientists as the head and trunk remain intact, defying the usual predation on such specimens by modern animals.

This find is among several notable discoveries in the Russian permafrost, including a 32,000-year-old sabre-toothed cat cub and a 44,000-year-old wolf unearthed in the same northeastern region, known as Sakha or Yakutia. These discoveries highlight the region's significance in unlocking the mysteries of Earth's distant past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

