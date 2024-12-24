Himachal's Snowfall Boosts Tourism and Disrupts Roads

Himachal Pradesh's recent snowfall brought both chaos and opportunity, as 177 roads, including three national highways, were shut down. The heavy snow, recorded across districts like Kinnaur, Lahaul, and Spiti, has prompted travel restrictions and boosted tourism, with hotels reporting occupancy rates over 70%.

Despite travel disruptions, including stranded tourists and closures of key routes, officials remain optimistic. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh noted the snow's positive impact on tourism and apple crops while overseeing operations to clear roads with 268 deployed machines.

The meteorological department has issued warnings for severe cold and advised caution, as more snowfall and rain are expected. The administration emphasizes adhering to advisories for traveler safety amidst intense weather conditions.

