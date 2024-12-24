Left Menu

Himachal's Snowfall Boosts Tourism and Disrupts Roads

Himachal Pradesh witnessed significant snowfall, closing 177 roads, including three national highways. The weather disrupted travel but boosted tourism, with hotel occupancy exceeding 70%. The state's administration worked to clear routes and advised safety during the cold spell, impacting apple crops and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's recent snowfall brought both chaos and opportunity, as 177 roads, including three national highways, were shut down. The heavy snow, recorded across districts like Kinnaur, Lahaul, and Spiti, has prompted travel restrictions and boosted tourism, with hotels reporting occupancy rates over 70%.

Despite travel disruptions, including stranded tourists and closures of key routes, officials remain optimistic. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh noted the snow's positive impact on tourism and apple crops while overseeing operations to clear roads with 268 deployed machines.

The meteorological department has issued warnings for severe cold and advised caution, as more snowfall and rain are expected. The administration emphasizes adhering to advisories for traveler safety amidst intense weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

