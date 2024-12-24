Left Menu

Sudan's Crisis: Unfolding Famine Amid War

Famine is worsening in Sudan due to ongoing conflict between the military and a paramilitary group, leading to massive displacement. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification has declared famine in five areas, highlighting the extensive collapse of essential services and restricted humanitarian access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:31 IST
Sudan's Crisis: Unfolding Famine Amid War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Famine continues to spread in Sudan as the country finds itself embroiled in a devastating conflict between the military and a notorious paramilitary group. This ongoing war has triggered the world's largest displacement crisis, causing unprecedented levels of hunger, according to a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) released on Tuesday.

The IPC detected famine in five regions, including North Darfur's Zamzam camp, marking its first such occurrence in August. The report highlights the deepening food and nutrition crisis fueled by the conflict, leading to mass displacements, economic collapse, societal disruptions, and limited humanitarian access. The crisis severely impacts farming activities, forcing farmers to abandon crops and face looting.

Areas like Zamzam, hosting over 400,000 people, face severe famine conditions, with similar situations anticipated in two other camps and parts of the Western Nuba Mountains. As Sudan grapples with soaring food prices and restricted aid access, calls for urgent international assistance grow louder to alleviate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024