Sudan's Crisis: Unfolding Famine Amid War

Famine continues to spread in Sudan as the country finds itself embroiled in a devastating conflict between the military and a notorious paramilitary group. This ongoing war has triggered the world's largest displacement crisis, causing unprecedented levels of hunger, according to a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) released on Tuesday.

The IPC detected famine in five regions, including North Darfur's Zamzam camp, marking its first such occurrence in August. The report highlights the deepening food and nutrition crisis fueled by the conflict, leading to mass displacements, economic collapse, societal disruptions, and limited humanitarian access. The crisis severely impacts farming activities, forcing farmers to abandon crops and face looting.

Areas like Zamzam, hosting over 400,000 people, face severe famine conditions, with similar situations anticipated in two other camps and parts of the Western Nuba Mountains. As Sudan grapples with soaring food prices and restricted aid access, calls for urgent international assistance grow louder to alleviate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)