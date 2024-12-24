Left Menu

State government to promote hydro power tourism in Himachal: CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-12-2024 20:44 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the state government is considering promoting hydropower tourism to offer self-employment and job opportunities to the local youth.

He said that a policy would be formulated in this regard, and training would be imparted to power project developers through the Department of Energy.

The chief minister was speaking while reviewing the progress of various ongoing projects of the energy department.

The state government was working diligently to harness more and more green energy, he added.

He also directed officials to expedite ongoing power projects in the interest of the state, saying that non-responsive hydro projects would be re-advertised to tap the hydropower generation potential of the state.

Sukhu also asked the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) to commence the construction work of the Devi Kothi and Hail Power Projects immediately.

He also reviewed the high-stake cases pending in the courts, such as JSW, Shanan and pending arrears of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and directed the concerned officers to pursue these cases vigorously.

He also instructed officials to speed up the pump storage projects.

The chief minister said that one Mega Watt (MW) Green Hydrogen Project was being built at Nalagarh in Solan district. A 32 MW Solar Power Project at Pekhubela in Una district was commissioned in a record six months, while two more such projects are under construction in the district, which will be operational shortly.

