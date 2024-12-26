Tragedy Strikes: Transmission Tower Collapse in Madhya Pradesh
A fatal incident occurred in Aamdad village, Madhya Pradesh, where a 400 KV transmission line tower collapsed, resulting in the deaths of three laborers and injuring six others. The laborers were working on replacing old towers with new ones when the accident happened. Authorities are identifying the deceased from West Bengal.
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, three laborers lost their lives and six others sustained injuries when a 400 KV transmission line tower toppled over on Thursday.
The unfortunate accident took place in Aamdad village, under the jurisdiction of Rampur Naikin tehsil, at approximately 12:30 PM, according to police reports.
Sidhi Superintendent of Police, Ravindra Verma, stated that the workers were engaged in replacing old transmission towers with new constructions when one of the towers collapsed. Tragically, two laborers were killed instantly, while a third succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Six injured individuals have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in Rewa as investigations continue into identifying the deceased, who are believed to be from West Bengal.
