Left Menu

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Makes Historic Sun Approach

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is set to make history by entering the sun's corona, its outer atmosphere. The mission aims to gather unprecedented data on Earth's closest star, a feat never before achieved by a human-made object, according to mission operations manager Nick Pinkine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:27 IST
NASA's Parker Solar Probe Makes Historic Sun Approach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented mission set to broaden our understanding of the solar system, NASA's Parker Solar Probe is poised to fly directly into the sun's corona. Expected to make history, this mission involves the spacecraft entering the outer atmosphere of our blazing star, marking a pivotal moment in solar research.

The Parker Solar Probe, managed by experts at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, aims to collect data from a region of space that no human-made object has ever traversed. This venture signifies a remarkable advance in space exploration, allowing scientists to obtain insights about solar phenomena directly.

Nick Pinkine, mission operations manager, announced in a NASA blog, "No human-made object has ever passed this close to a star, so Parker will truly be returning data from uncharted territory." The success of this mission could redefine our knowledge of solar activity and its impact on Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024