Magicbricks Reveals Delhiites' Dominant Preference: Ready-to-Move Apartments Surge

According to a recent report by Magicbricks, the real estate classified portal, nearly 80% of individuals searching for homes in Delhi are drawn towards ready-to-move-in apartments. This trend is reflected in the data showing 79.43% of searches favour this housing option.

The analysis also highlights that the majority of home-seekers are focused on newly built properties with 59% interest, while 41% lean towards resale homes. A significant portion of searches, around 37%, prioritize proximity to commercial areas, followed by 34% near industrial zones and 28% near office hubs.

Rental preferences veer towards convenience, as 41% of inquiries demand fully furnished accommodations, with 34.8% aiming for semi-furnished options. Parking remains a top priority, noted by 60% of users preferring properties equipped with at least one parking space.

(With inputs from agencies.)