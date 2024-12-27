Left Menu

Magicbricks Reveals Delhiites' Dominant Preference: Ready-to-Move Apartments Surge

Magicbricks reports that 80% of people searching for homes in Delhi prefer ready-to-move-in apartments. The data indicates strong demand near commercial and industrial zones, primarily for fully and semi-furnished homes. Parking preferences highlight the importance of one space per unit, emphasizing convenience as a key factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
According to a recent report by Magicbricks, the real estate classified portal, nearly 80% of individuals searching for homes in Delhi are drawn towards ready-to-move-in apartments. This trend is reflected in the data showing 79.43% of searches favour this housing option.

The analysis also highlights that the majority of home-seekers are focused on newly built properties with 59% interest, while 41% lean towards resale homes. A significant portion of searches, around 37%, prioritize proximity to commercial areas, followed by 34% near industrial zones and 28% near office hubs.

Rental preferences veer towards convenience, as 41% of inquiries demand fully furnished accommodations, with 34.8% aiming for semi-furnished options. Parking remains a top priority, noted by 60% of users preferring properties equipped with at least one parking space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

