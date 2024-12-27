Left Menu

Gurugram Downpour: A City in Temporary Disarray

Gurugram experienced intermittent rain on Friday, resulting in waterlogged areas and widespread traffic congestion. Key thoroughfares like the expressway near Narsinghpur were flooded. The city faced additional disruptions due to an electricity transformer falling near the District Court and a large tree causing road closures in Sector 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:00 IST
Gurugram Downpour: A City in Temporary Disarray
Gurugram was hit by intermittent rainfall on Friday, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic jams across the city. Key areas, including the expressway service lane near Narsinghpur, were submerged, causing major disruptions for commuters.

An electricity transformer collapsed near the Mini Secretariat by the District Court, further complicating the situation by obstructing a key route. Meanwhile, access to Sector 14 was severely restricted when a large tree fell on the main road, maintaining the closure for over four hours.

Adding to the chaos, prolonged power outages plagued several districts, with areas such as Sector 14, Shivaji Nagar, and Civil Lines among the hardest hit. This combination of weather and infrastructural challenges brought Gurugram to a temporary standstill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

