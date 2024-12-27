Gurugram Downpour: A City in Temporary Disarray
Gurugram experienced intermittent rain on Friday, resulting in waterlogged areas and widespread traffic congestion. Key thoroughfares like the expressway near Narsinghpur were flooded. The city faced additional disruptions due to an electricity transformer falling near the District Court and a large tree causing road closures in Sector 14.
- Country:
- India
Gurugram was hit by intermittent rainfall on Friday, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic jams across the city. Key areas, including the expressway service lane near Narsinghpur, were submerged, causing major disruptions for commuters.
An electricity transformer collapsed near the Mini Secretariat by the District Court, further complicating the situation by obstructing a key route. Meanwhile, access to Sector 14 was severely restricted when a large tree fell on the main road, maintaining the closure for over four hours.
Adding to the chaos, prolonged power outages plagued several districts, with areas such as Sector 14, Shivaji Nagar, and Civil Lines among the hardest hit. This combination of weather and infrastructural challenges brought Gurugram to a temporary standstill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- rain
- waterlogging
- traffic
- jams
- flooding
- electricity
- transformer
- power cuts
- road closures
ALSO READ
Siverio's Stunning Brace Spurs Jamshedpur to Victory
Ontario Prepares for US Trade Tensions with Potential Liquor, Electricity Restrictions
Work will be done to establish electricity grid connectivity, multi-product petroleum pipeline: PM Modi on India-Lanka economic ties.
Assam Government Saves Over Rs 33 Crore in Electricity Bills
Himachal Pradesh Cuts Electricity Perks for State Officials