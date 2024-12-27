Left Menu

Smart Cities Initiative Spurs Education and Safety Boost

The Smart Cities Mission has led to a 22% increase in school enrolment in 19 cities and improved crime monitoring. A study by IIM Bangalore highlights the impact of 59,802 CCTV cameras installed for enhanced safety and the integration of smart classrooms and digital libraries enhancing education access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:55 IST
Smart Cities Initiative Spurs Education and Safety Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The steps undertaken by the Smart Cities Mission have resulted in notable improvements in education and safety, with a 22 percent rise in school enrolment across 19 cities. This increase marks a significant advancement in the education sector, as reported by studies conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

The studies revealed the deployment of 59,802 CCTV cameras and emergency call boxes, which have greatly enhanced real-time crime tracking and contributed to safer urban environments, particularly benefiting women in these cities. The technological advancements have bolstered real-time monitoring systems, ensuring a robust safety net for urban citizens.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry shared that out of 71 cities, an impressive 9,433 smart classrooms have been established across 2,398 government schools. This initiative has not only boosted enrolment but also improved educational access for economically disadvantaged groups, alongside the development of digital libraries offering valuable resources to students in preparation for competitive examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024