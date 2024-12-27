Smart Cities Initiative Spurs Education and Safety Boost

The steps undertaken by the Smart Cities Mission have resulted in notable improvements in education and safety, with a 22 percent rise in school enrolment across 19 cities. This increase marks a significant advancement in the education sector, as reported by studies conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

The studies revealed the deployment of 59,802 CCTV cameras and emergency call boxes, which have greatly enhanced real-time crime tracking and contributed to safer urban environments, particularly benefiting women in these cities. The technological advancements have bolstered real-time monitoring systems, ensuring a robust safety net for urban citizens.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry shared that out of 71 cities, an impressive 9,433 smart classrooms have been established across 2,398 government schools. This initiative has not only boosted enrolment but also improved educational access for economically disadvantaged groups, alongside the development of digital libraries offering valuable resources to students in preparation for competitive examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)