Chill Sweep: Rain Drenches Punjab and Haryana

For the second day in a row, rain cooled parts of Punjab and Haryana, leading to a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures. Notable cities like Chandigarh and Amritsar experienced particularly chilly conditions, with maximum temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Persistent rain for two days straight has cooled Punjab and Haryana, significantly dipping day-temperatures across both states.

Chandigarh experienced a maximum of 15.1°C, as reported by the local Meteorological office. In Punjab, Amritsar noted a temperature of 14.8°C, with Ludhiana slightly warmer at 15.4°C. Patiala, Gurdaspur, and Ferozepur registered highs of 15.7°C, 15°C, and 14.2°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, Haryana cities recorded their own share of chill. Ambala saw 15.3°C, Hisar 16.5°C, while both Karnal and Rohtak noted temperatures around 15°C. The rain impacted numerous cities including Chandigarh, Patiala, and Ambala throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

