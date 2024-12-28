Left Menu

Delhi's Historic December Rainfall Brings Chill and Cleaner Air

Delhi experienced an overcast and chilly day as it recorded its highest single-day December rainfall in 101 years, registering 41.2 mm due to an active western disturbance. This led to lower temperatures and improved air quality, with the AQI dropping to a 'moderate' level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:16 IST
Delhi's Historic December Rainfall Brings Chill and Cleaner Air
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhiites braced themselves for an overcast and chilly day as the capital witnessed its highest single-day December rainfall in a century, clocking in at 41.2 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The downpour resulted from a combination of an active western disturbance and easterly winds, bringing cooler day temperatures, with highs dipping to 15.8 degrees Celsius—4.6 degrees below normal. The city's air quality index also improved significantly, shifting from 'very poor' to 'moderate.'

While Delhi's rain made December 2024 one of the wettest since 1901, weather officials anticipate dense fog on Sunday, with temperatures expected to rise slightly. Out of 28 monitoring stations, four recorded satisfactory AQI levels, marking a notable improvement across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024