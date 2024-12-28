Delhi's Historic December Rainfall Brings Chill and Cleaner Air

Delhiites braced themselves for an overcast and chilly day as the capital witnessed its highest single-day December rainfall in a century, clocking in at 41.2 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The downpour resulted from a combination of an active western disturbance and easterly winds, bringing cooler day temperatures, with highs dipping to 15.8 degrees Celsius—4.6 degrees below normal. The city's air quality index also improved significantly, shifting from 'very poor' to 'moderate.'

While Delhi's rain made December 2024 one of the wettest since 1901, weather officials anticipate dense fog on Sunday, with temperatures expected to rise slightly. Out of 28 monitoring stations, four recorded satisfactory AQI levels, marking a notable improvement across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)