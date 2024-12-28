Left Menu

Winter Wonderland Strikes as Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Life in Kashmir and Beyond

Kashmir experienced its heaviest snowfall of the season, affecting air, rail, and road traffic, along with power and water services. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led efforts to address snow-related disruptions. Meanwhile, other regions like Uttarakhand and Delhi faced heavy rain and cold temperatures as they grappled with weather challenges.

Updated: 28-12-2024 20:36 IST
  India

Life across Kashmir was severely disrupted by the season's heaviest snowfall, which caused chaos in air, rail, and road traffic along with power and water outages. The severe weather conditions on Saturday left residents grappling with inconveniences and forced many to take shelter in stranded vehicles.

Uttarakhand shivered under a blanket of snow and rain, causing temperatures to plummet. The state faced power disruptions and highway closures due to snow accumulation. Meanwhile, rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi added to the weather woes, with Delhi experiencing its highest single-day December rainfall in a century.

Amid the snow in Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spearheaded the government's response, emphasizing snow clearance and ensuring medical staff availability in hospitals. Locals in the region provided warmth and hospitality, sheltering stranded travelers. In response, Abdullah also coordinated efforts to assist stranded tourists, highlighting the importance of preparedness during inclement weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

