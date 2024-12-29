Left Menu

Raging Blaze in Victoria: A Destructive Week in The Grampians

A large fire in The Grampians National Park, Victoria, has spread across 74,000 hectares, destroying homes and farmlands. Authorities are working to contain the blaze and assess damage. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese plans to assess the damage on-site, with warnings of a high-risk bushfire summer ahead.

In Victoria, Australia, authorities are grappling with the aftermath of a massive fire that ravaged The Grampians National Park this past week. The inferno has scorched 74,000 hectares, laying waste to homes and farmland.

A Watch and Act alert persists for multiple towns as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to evaluate the damage on Sunday, per ABC News. This incident foreshadows a potentially perilous bushfire season, reminiscent of the devastating 'Black Summer' of 2019-2020.

Local officials continue to assert the severity of future risks, urging communities to remain vigilant as they brace for another challenging summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

