Raging Blaze in Victoria: A Destructive Week in The Grampians

In Victoria, Australia, authorities are grappling with the aftermath of a massive fire that ravaged The Grampians National Park this past week. The inferno has scorched 74,000 hectares, laying waste to homes and farmland.

A Watch and Act alert persists for multiple towns as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to evaluate the damage on Sunday, per ABC News. This incident foreshadows a potentially perilous bushfire season, reminiscent of the devastating 'Black Summer' of 2019-2020.

Local officials continue to assert the severity of future risks, urging communities to remain vigilant as they brace for another challenging summer.

