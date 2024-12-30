Left Menu

Tragic Shark Encounter at Marsa Alam: A Coastal Tourist's Nightmare

A shark attack at Egypt's Marsa Alam resort resulted in the death of one tourist and the injury of another. Both victims are believed to be Italian men according to Italian media. The attack occurred outside the swimming zone in deep waters near the jetties, which are now temporarily closed.

Updated: 30-12-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 00:05 IST
A tragic shark attack at the Marsa Alam resort in Egypt's Red Sea left one tourist dead and another injured, according to a statement from the environment ministry.

While the nationalities of the victims were not disclosed by the authorities, Italian news sources reported that both were Italian nationals. Shark encounters in the Red Sea are infrequent, but not unheard of.

The incident happened in deep waters, beyond the designated swimming area near the jetties. As a result, swimming from the jetties is now banned, and authorities have mandated their temporary closure for safety purposes. Marsa Alam, famed for its coral reefs and diverse marine life, is a popular tourist destination. Previously, a similar shark incident occurred in June 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

