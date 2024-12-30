Tremor in Luzon: A Seismic Jolt
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Luzon in the Philippines, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, raising concerns about potential damages and safety in the region.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to assess the effects and coordinate responses as necessary.
