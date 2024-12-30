Left Menu

Tremor in Luzon: A Seismic Jolt

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Luzon in the Philippines, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, raising concerns about potential damages and safety in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 08:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake rattled Luzon in the Philippines, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake, recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, has sparked apprehension regarding possible impact and safety measures for the local populace.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to assess the effects and coordinate responses as necessary.

