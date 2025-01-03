Pithampur Shuts Down in Protest Over Carbide Waste Disposal

In a significant development, shops and markets in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, were shuttered on Friday in response to a bandh called against the disposal of Union Carbide waste in the area.

The 'Pithampur Bachao Samiti' championed the shutdown, warning that disposing of the waste would harm both local health and the environment.

With Pithampur's industrial area consisting of approximately 700 factories, the waste's arrival at the local incineration unit has sparked widespread protests and roadblocks, reflecting local outrage and anxiety.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court lashed out at authorities for their protracted delay in managing the waste from the 1984 Bhopal disaster, labeling their actions as 'state of inertia'.

Despite heavy police presence and efforts to maintain order, tensions remain high as the community resists the hazardous waste incineration, highlighting unresolved issues from one of India's deadliest industrial accidents.

