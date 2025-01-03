Left Menu

Modi’s Vision for A New Delhi: From Housing to Green Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of development projects aimed at uplifting the economically weaker sections in Delhi. This includes providing affordable housing, boosting infrastructure, and eco-friendly initiatives. These moves are seen as strategic ahead of Delhi's assembly elections while highlighting Modi's vision for India's growth by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:49 IST
Modi’s Vision for A New Delhi: From Housing to Green Infrastructure
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

NEW DELHI—In a significant push toward development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew of initiatives targeting the economically weaker sections of society in India's capital, Delhi. At a recent event, Modi handed over keys to beneficiaries of economically weaker section flats, emphasizing these as symbols of dignity and aspiration.

The Prime Minister inaugurated several key projects, including 1,675 apartments for slum residents and the World Trade Centre. He noted that his government had provided over four crore people with homes over the past decade, framing these achievements as part of a broader strategy toward national development as the Delhi elections approach.

Modi criticized local government failures, particularly regarding the Yamuna River's neglect, while lauding the Centre's achievements in infrastructure. As part of his broader vision, Modi alluded to India's ambition to become the world's third-largest economy by 2025, focusing on manufacturing, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025