Modi’s Vision for A New Delhi: From Housing to Green Infrastructure
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of development projects aimed at uplifting the economically weaker sections in Delhi. This includes providing affordable housing, boosting infrastructure, and eco-friendly initiatives. These moves are seen as strategic ahead of Delhi's assembly elections while highlighting Modi's vision for India's growth by 2025.
NEW DELHI—In a significant push toward development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew of initiatives targeting the economically weaker sections of society in India's capital, Delhi. At a recent event, Modi handed over keys to beneficiaries of economically weaker section flats, emphasizing these as symbols of dignity and aspiration.
The Prime Minister inaugurated several key projects, including 1,675 apartments for slum residents and the World Trade Centre. He noted that his government had provided over four crore people with homes over the past decade, framing these achievements as part of a broader strategy toward national development as the Delhi elections approach.
Modi criticized local government failures, particularly regarding the Yamuna River's neglect, while lauding the Centre's achievements in infrastructure. As part of his broader vision, Modi alluded to India's ambition to become the world's third-largest economy by 2025, focusing on manufacturing, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment.
