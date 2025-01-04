Fire Erupts in Bandra Slum Leaving 20 Hutments Gutted
A fire broke out in a slum in Bandra, destroying 20 hutments. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Firefighters and local police swiftly responded to the scene with four fire engines and water tankers. The fire was classified as a Level-1 minor incident.
A fire erupted in a Bandra slum on Saturday afternoon, leaving 20 hutments gutted, the fire department confirmed.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident that began around 3 pm in the Dyaneshwar Nagar area of Bandra East, according to officials.
Emergency services, including four fire engines, water tankers, firefighters, and local police, responded swiftly. The blaze was officially categorized as a Level-1 minor fire, and efforts are ongoing to extinguish it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
