Fire Erupts in Bandra Slum Leaving 20 Hutments Gutted

A fire erupted in a Bandra slum on Saturday afternoon, leaving 20 hutments gutted, the fire department confirmed.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident that began around 3 pm in the Dyaneshwar Nagar area of Bandra East, according to officials.

Emergency services, including four fire engines, water tankers, firefighters, and local police, responded swiftly. The blaze was officially categorized as a Level-1 minor fire, and efforts are ongoing to extinguish it.

(With inputs from agencies.)